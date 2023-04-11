HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Lady Bulldog senior guard Madison McClain has signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Southwest Virginia Community College.

McClain was a four-year starter on the hardwood at Hampton, scoring 1,319 points in her career. She also holds the school record with 717 assists and added 301 steals since 2019.

This season, she helped the team tie a program record for single-season wins (31), while earning a trip to the Class 1A Final Four.

McClain joins a Lady Eagles program that finished the 2022-23 season with a 19-11 record and earned a postseason berth.