HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hampton High School’s coach Ned Smith was named the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s (TSSAA) 2022-23 Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year following a historic season.

According to a release from Carter County Schools, Smith’s positive influence on the athletes he leads as well as his performance as a coach on and off the court are what led the TSSAA to choose him for the award.

Since he won the TSSAA’s Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year, Smith will be “entered into the National Federation of State High School (NFHS) Associations for further consideration at the state and national levels,” the release states.

The Hampton Bulldogs were undefeated in their district last season and only lost a total of eight games. The team won their first Class 1A state championship since 1960 last season.