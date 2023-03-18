MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hampton Bulldogs are the kings of TSSAA Class 1A boys basketball, knocking off defending state champions, Middleton, 51-43 on Saturday evening.

The Carter County squad took it to the Tigers from the opening tip – leading the game 12-9 after the first quarter and 22-15 headed into halftime. Middleton surged in the third quarter, taking a lead as large as six points in the final frame.

However, the Bulldogs rallied to out-score their opponents 18-8 in the fourth quarter to earn the school’s second state basketball championship – and first since 1960.

Cadon Buckles and Hayden Campbell each scored a team-best 18 points, with Campbell adding eight rebounds, as well. Geno Carrico scored nine points and grabbed six boards in the win.

The Bulldogs held Class 1A Mr. Basketball winner Roderick Robinson to just 14 points (6-16 FG), while Jordan Stuart pitched in ten points in the loss.