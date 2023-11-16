Hampton, TN — The Bulldog boys and girls basektball teams hosted the Sullivan East Patriots inside the Van Huss/White Gym and on the girls side the Lady Bulldogs would win 52-39, while on the boys side the Bulldogs who were not playing with a full squad since several of the players are still playing on the football team in the playoffs held off the Patriots 79-74 to win.
Hampton sweeps Sullivan East on the basketball court and scoreboards
by: Kenny Hawkins
