Hampton, Sullivan East pick up wins in final night of regular season

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hampton High School boys basketball team closed the regular season in style, beating Chuckey-Doak 81-71 at home. The Bulldogs also finished off the Watauga Valley Conference regular season title.

Morgan Lyons and Connor Burleson each had 17 points, with Burleson adding 10 rebounds. Logan Whitehead snagged another 12 boards for the Bulldogs.

After a slow 1st quarter the Black Knights picked up the pace, fueled by Tyler Ramsey’s 24 points.

Hampton won the girls matchup as well, 69-62.

In Bluff City, Sullivan East beat Unaka in a nonconference matchup, 81-34. The Patriots already locked up the Three Rivers Conference regular season title last week.

Dylan Bartley jumped to 2nd on Sullivan East’s all-time career scoring list in the game. The junior, with over 1,500 points, trails only Gavin Grubb, who reached 2,264 in 2017.

Check out highlights of these games in the video above!