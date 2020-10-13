Hampton puts their undefeated record on the line Friday night

Hampton, TN — There are several big games on the schedule this Friday night when you think of Greeneville vs Elizabethton and Tennessee High hosting David Crockett.

Another big one will take place at Ricker stadium where Hampton will face South Greene it’s the game where somebodies “O” has got to go both teams enter this game unbeaten, the Bulldogs are 6-0 while the Rebels ar 8-0.

This series has been dominated by the Bulldogs as of late with the Rebels winning only once over the last 10 years and that came in 2018 despite the numbers Hampton knows this will be their toughest game left this season.

They have a good ball team and they good job over there and they have had good ball teams the last couple of years and good coaching they have a heck of a player in Myers and he’s what makes them go, says head coach Michale Lunsford”

“They play a lot of hard nose football they are always good they are always our competition in our conference, according to RD Ward.”

“Expecting a good tough noise good fight it’s going to be a battle, says Aiden Vines.”