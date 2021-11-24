Hampton prepares for Toursdale Co. in the semi-finals of the state playoffs

Hampton, TN — The Hampton Bulldogs are only one win away from doing something that’s never been done before in school history and that is play in a state championship game, but first, they must get past perennial power Trousdale Co.

After opening the playoffs with a win at home the Bulldogs have been “Road Warriors” with victories over Rockwood and then Oneida on the road.

They return home to Campbell Stadium this Friday night to play the Yellow Jackets, a team that has won 7 state championships and has been to the playoffs 38 times…

Bulldogs understand what is coming, but they feel they have the people to avoid the “sting,” and advance to the title game for the first in school history.

“I feel like we and Trousdale are kind of like the same team. They do things a little different than we do, but it’s very similar. They have probably only thrown 6 or 7 passes in the postseason, and I don’t think we have thrown that many. It’s going to be a run-heavy game. We are big and physical in the trenches, and they are big and fast in the trenches.”

“They got athletes. They are fast, and they are elusive. They have very good runners and quarterbacks, and I can’t say enough good things about them. It’s a really tough team, so there is a lot of things we have to do defensively. There is a lot of things we have to do offensively.”

Coach Lunsford looked different for the interview because he agreed to a Mohawk and some of his beards shaved off if the team got to the semi-finals. If they make it to state, the rest of the hair comes off. So go get them Bulldogs.