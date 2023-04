Photo courtesy of Carter County Schools

HAMPTON, TN (WJHL) – Hampton High School has found its next girls basketball coach. Carter County Schools announced in a release that the district has tabbed Dewayne Humphrey to lead the program.

Humphrey, a 1999 graduate of the school, started his coaching career at Hampton Elementary, guiding the Jr. Bulldogs to the 2019 TMSAA state championship game.

While at Hampton Elementary, he joined Ned Smith’s Hampton boys varsity staff, helping guide them to the 2023 TSSAA state championship.