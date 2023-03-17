MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the first time since 1983, the Hampton Bulldogs will play for a TSSAA boy’s basketball championship. The Carter county squad surged past Chattanooga Prep in Friday’s Class 1A semifinal, 53-43.

For a second time in as many games, Mr. Basketball finalist Cadon Buckles scored 29 points (12-16 FG) to lead his team to victory. He also added three rebounds and a pair of assists.

Hampton (28-8) led a low-scoring first half, 21-15. The Sentinels pulled the game to within two points before the Bulldogs took over the third quarter. They outscored their opponents 14-5 in the frame.

Geno Carrico added 12 points and eight rebounds for Hampton, while Hayden Campbell finished with seven points and ten rebounds.

Derrick Roberson led Chattanooga Prep (29-9) with 12 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

University High was looking to make it an all-Northeast Tennessee title game, facing the defending champs, Middleton.

Some early hot shooting from the Bucs’ Andrew Cole kept the teams in a 14-12 contest after the first quarter. But, the Tigers never let University take the lead, winning 66-50.

Cole led the Bucs with 23 points and seven rebounds, while AJ Murphy scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds, as well.

TSSAA Class 1A Mr. Basketball winner Roderick Robinson dominated the day, scoring 32 points, snatching eight rebounds and dishing out five assists.

The Bucs close their season with a record of 23-13. The Tigers (30-1) will face Hampton in the Class 1A championship game. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. EDT on Saturday.