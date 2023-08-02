Hampton, TN — On the High school football field the Hampton Bulldogs are hoping to finish the job this season. Last season the Bulldogs lost only 2 games and one of them came against region champion and much bigger Daniel Boone high school by one point.

The Bulldogs return a ton of talent led by running back Geno Carrico and 2nd year starting quarterback Dylan Trivett who has more experience under his belt. Head coach Michael Lunsford would never count his chickens before they hatch, but you can tell he likes this team especially the offense.

“We feel like we’ve got a lot of weapons. You know, several of them were basketball players. And, you know, we feel like we got a lot of people that we can get the ball to. We think Dylan Trivett, it’s a good quarterback. You know, we think Dominic is ready to step into the running back role and be an electric player there.We’ve got Chance Point and J.J. McCreary had a wide receiver and we feel really good about those two And we’ve got Elijah McKinney. You know, all of these guys have played a lot of football.”

“We definitely feel like we fell short of our goal. But, you know, sometimes it’s not in the cards. So we look to get better this year and hopefully, you know, make it farther than we did”

“I’m excited we put the work in in the weight room and everything in the offseason. We’re already.”

Bulldogs open the season on August 18th against Pigeon Forge at home