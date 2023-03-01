(WJHL) — The girls took center stage Wednesday night for regional championships around the area. Whether you win or lose at this part of the tournament your season is not over, however a victory did allow you to play the sectional tournament at home. In Bloomingdale Daniel Boone faced the Smoky Bears of Sevier Co. and came up short, so they must travel in the sectional tournament. At Treadway Gymnasium heavyweights Elizabethton and Greeneville squared off and this would go to the final second before the Lady Cyclones pulled out a one point victory. In Blountville the North Greene Huskies got in the way of that running away train known as Hampton, the Lady Bulldogs would go on to win 57-32.