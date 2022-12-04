WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – For the second time in as many weeks, the Golden Wave faced an opponent from their regular season slate in a crucial playoff matchup.

In October, Grundy handled George Wythe at home, 42-28. However, in the Saturday rematch, the Maroons raced out to a four-score lead and never looked back, advancing to the Class 1 state championship game with a 35-12 win.

The Maroons got four touchdowns from Tandom Smith, while Ian Scammell accounted for both of the Grundy scores.

It will be the Maroons fourth-ever appearance in the state championship, while the Golden Waves’ season comes to a close, finishing with a record of 8-5.