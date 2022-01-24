Grundy sweeps Holston on the basketball court

Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Search for Summer Wells
Investigations
Bristol, Va. Landfill
Tennessee
Virginia
Local Coronavirus Coverage
Black History Month
Justice for Evelyn
Crime
Election Results
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Coronavirus
National
Tri-Cities Original
Washington D.C. Bureau
Consumer
HMG Health Matters
WJHL Mobile Apps
BestReviews
Top Stories
Quarry owner, Hawkins County residents clash, resulting in new road restrictions
Video
Rep. Hulsey explains resolution rebuking AP report on racism in the military
Video
Kingsport City Schools closed Thursday, Friday due to COVID-related staffing issues
Video
Woman knits 500+ hats for entire Johnson City school
Weather
Interactive Radar
Ask Storm Team 11
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Storm Team Student of the Week
Weather Alerts
School Closings & Delays
Tails and Paws
Sports
The Big Game
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Local sports
High School Sports
High School Standouts
Player of the Week
ETSU Bucs
College Sports
NFL
Tennessee Titans
Appalachian League
Racing
US & World Sports
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Daytime Tri-Cities Stories
Local Experts
Health Corner
Legal Experts
Hometown Professionals
Community
Angel Tree
Red Kettle
Register to Ring
Johnson City Turkey Trot 5K
Open Road
Trail Team 11
Just for Kids
Community Heroes
Educator of the Week
Contests
Remarkable Women 2022
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Stronger Together
Tennessee Lottery
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
PR Newswire Press Releases
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Sign up for the WJHL Newsletter!
ABC Tri-Cities
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
WJHL Mobile Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Grundy sweeps Holston on the basketball court
High School Sports
by:
Kenny Hawkins
Posted:
Jan 24, 2022 / 11:44 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 24, 2022 / 11:44 PM EST
Damascus, VA — Grundy vs Holston (boys and girls)
Trending Stories
Hawkins Co. Sheriff: 911 call at Wells residence, Candus Bly reports Don Wells for assault
Video
Ace Hardware to close, Hobbytown USA moving in
East Tennessee prison escapee found dead in Mexico
WCSO searching for Appalachia armed robbery suspect
Video
Investigators have no updates on Summer Wells disappearance over 6 months later
Video
New female eagle appears at Johnson City nest
Tennessee bill would lower handgun carry age to 18
Kingsport City Schools closed Thursday, Friday due to COVID-related staffing issues
Video
A Twitter List by WJHL11