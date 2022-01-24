Grundy sweeps Holston on the basketball court

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Hawkins County Commission approved new road use restrictions on a narrow, winding road that could put a prospective quarry in jeopardy.

Jim Town Road, just outside Rogersville, now has a weight restriction of 20,000 lbs., effectively immediately. Hawkins County commissioners voted to approve the restriction 17-2 due to resident concerns about safety and road conditions.