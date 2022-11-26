(WJHL) – The VHSL football state semifinals are now set after the Golden Wave and G-Men earned victories in the Region 1D and 2D championship, respectively, on Saturday.

Grundy matched up with Patrick Henry in a rematch of the season opener for both teams. The Rebels prevailed back in August, 28-20.

However, the Golden Wave rolled in the second half to secure their first region crown in two decades, 30-19.

Grundy will travel to George Wythe for a Region 1 semifinal at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.

In Bluefield, Ridgeview made the trip north, looking to knock off undefeated Graham.

The Wolfpack knotted the game 21-21 in the first half, but the G-Men pulled away in the second half, earning a 56-35 victory.