GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – It all happened quickly, but Parker Shipley officially signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and baseball career at Radford on Tuesday.

The left-handed senior pitcher said he was unsure about where he would attend college as recently as a few months ago. This season, the Highlanders came down to watch one of his performances – offering him a scholarship on the spot.

A few days later, Shipley decided he would make the New River Valley his home starting next semester.

“Honestly – whenever we went down there they welcomed me and I went into the dugout,” Shipley said. “They just treated me like I was already part of the family – even the players that have been there for three years. They just came straight up to me and talked to me and welcomed me – it was good.”

Shipley is thrilled, and still a bit in awe, of the Division I opportunity that lies ahead of him.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “I don’t know many people that come from Greeneville that go on to play D-1 baseball. There’s been tons of people to go forward to college, but, it’s just amazing.”

Shipley plans to study something related to business when he begins in the fall.