GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the Greene Devils’ top tennis players will continue his academic and athletic career in Northeast Tennessee.

Senior Brayden Kennedy put pen to paper on Monday, signing his commitment to play tennis for Milligan starting next season. Kennedy has helped GHS to its first district title in six seasons back in 2021. He and the team also won district titles at the end of the 2022 season, as well.

Kennedy joins a Buffaloes squad that finished the 2022-23 men’s tennis season with a record of 10-12.