Greeneville’s Jakobi Gillespie one of three finalists for the Mr. Basketball award

Greeneville, TN — The Mr. and Miss Basketball awards will be presented next month to the top girls and boys in five classifications of the TSSAA. Today they narrowed the field to the top three
and only one from our area that made the list was Greeneville Greene Devil 6-foot junior point guard Jakobi Gillespie in Class AA.
Currently, Gillespie has helped his team to a 20-6 record by averaging 19 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assist and almost 3 steals a game.
