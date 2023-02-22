GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Another standout Lady Greene Devils soccer standout will continue here academic and athletic career close to home.

Senior defender, Molly Hartman, has signed her intent to hit the pitch for Tusculum beginning next season.

Hartman scored 14 goals and notched five assists in her high school career, while also playing an integral part of five shutouts this past season. She also earned First Team All-District, All-Region and All-State honors as a senior.

Tusculum women’s soccer finished the 2022 season with a record of 9-4-5.