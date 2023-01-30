GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One part of the stacked Greeneville girl’s soccer senior class signed her name on the dotted line Monday afternoon.

Forward Tanna Bookhamer committed her academic and athletic future to Tusculum University.

Bookhamer was named an All-District and All-Region performer as a senior this past season, helping the Lady Greene Devils to a Class AA state semifinal appearance and a 14-11 overall record.

Bookhamer will join former Lady Greene Devil Macy Vermillion on Tusculum’s squad next fall.