GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Wednesday, a pair of Greene Devils made their Division I collegiate commitments official.

Greeneville girl’s basketball senior, Lauren Bailey, signed to further her academic and basketball career at Gardner-Webb University. The guard averaged nearly 19 points and eight rebounds per game last season, helping the Lady Greene Devils to its first state tournament appearance in more than a decade.

The decision-making process was stressful, at times, but Bailey feels the Runnin’ Bulldogs made her choice much easier.

“I knew with Gardner-Webb, they were always there for family – they were always reaching out,” she said. “They were my first visit and I just knew the minute I stepped on campus that’s where I wanted to be.”

Bailey is currently undecided in her future studies.

Senior Alex Broyles also signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and golf career at Tennessee Tech University.

Broyles spent a lot of time playing soccer and other sports, before getting onto the course much later in his grade-school career.

“I thought it was something I could really improve on and get great at,” he said. “I just thought it could take me the farthest.”

He explained that, just like Bailey, his new campus and teammates feel like home to him.

“The coach – just everything up there is awesome,” he said. “The environment – it’s a really good school and I think it would be a perfect fit for me.”

Broyles hopes to pursue a business degree when he arrives on campus.