Greeneville survives as only local team to win boys soccer regional semifinal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Check out a recap of each high school boys soccer regional semifinal showdown, and watch the highlights in the clip above!

Region 1-AAA semifinal

Knox West beats Science Hill, 1-0

These two teams were scraping and clawing for all 80 minutes with no goals scored, so they went ahead to overtime with two 10-minute halves and again no goals were scored. The penalty kicks were intense, with the Rebels making all four of their shots. The Hilltoppers made their first but missed their second, so they had to make their third, down 3-1, and David Evans buried it to stay alive. But again, the Rebels made it so Isaiah Neal had a miss-and-it’s-over shot which he had a good shot at it, but goalie Jake Spirko guessed right and made the save to win. Dobyns-Bennett also had a tough 3-1 loss to Bearden so this district’s AAA teams are out.

Region 1-AA semifinal

Greeneville beats Pigeon Forge, 7-0

The defending three-time state champions got region play started on the right foot. They only had a 1-0 lead at halftime but blew it open in the 2nd half, scoring quickly after the break when Drew Shelton scored in the 43rd minute. The Greene Devils get ready to face Sevier Co. for Thursday’s region championship.

Region 1-A semifinal

Gatlinburg-Pittman beats University High, 3-1

A strong season for the Jr. Bucs led them to a district championship and more, but state powerhouse Gatlinburg Pittman came down to Johnson City and controlled this semifinal match by grabbing a 3-0 lead and not looking back. Even in the waning moments the guys kept pushing, and senior Bracken Burns scored a goal in the final minutes. He immediately ran to his head coach/father and gave him a big hug on the sidelines before wrapping up the match.