Mursfreesboro, TN — Parker Shipley had all the right stuff on Wednesday for Greeneville, allowing zero runs and besting Greenbrier by a score of 7-0

Greeneville secured the victory thanks to four runs in the fourth inning. Greeneville batters contributing to the big inning included Colton Richards and Eli House, who each had RBIs in the inning. Shipley got the win for Greeneville. The bulldog surrendered zero runs on two hits over seven innings, striking out 15.

For the second time in 3 seasons the Science Hill girls tennis team has captured the Class 2-A state championship by beating Houston this morning 4-0. It wasn’t even close Leah McBride, Josi Reid, Madison Berry and Armita Kordamiri all basically won their matches 6-0..This is the 6th championship in school history for the Lady Toppers…The boys unfortunately finished runner-up…