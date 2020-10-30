Greeneville soccer team departs for the state tournament

Greeneville, TN — The scene this morning in Greeneville was normal for this time of the year, the Lady Greene Devils getting on the bus and departing for the state soccer tournament.

They are the defending and 3-time state champions and have been to the state tournament 8 times including the last 6 years in a row.

They’ll be tested in their opening game when they face Murfressboro Central, a team that comes in 14-4-1 on the season and ousted from the tournament last year by the Greene Devils.

“For the freshman I know they are super excited and for the seniors, this is our 4th year going so it’s kind of our last run and we just want to make it a good one, says senior Lindsey Cooks.”

“Murf. Central is tough we both would probably rather play this game later in the tournament but we know if we are going to have to beat the best and win this thing we are going to have to play them some time anyway so we are looking forward to Friday nights game, according to head coach Jerry Graham.”