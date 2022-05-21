(WJHL) – A handful of area boy’s soccer teams were just one win away from a trip to the state tournament on Saturday.

The rain cleared the area in time for a 4A sectional between Dobyns-Bennett and Knox West in Kingsport. Despite chances on both sides, regulation and extra time ended with a still-scoreless draw.

The Rebels, however, grabbed a victory in penalty kicks, ending the Tribe’s season. Dobyns-Bennett finishes the year with a record of 16-1-3.

Science Hill traveled to Bearden and fell in the other 4A-Region 1 sub-state match, 4-1. The Hilltoppers finish the season with a mark of 9-7-2.

The Greene Devils dominated Halls on Saturday morning to earn a 12th-consecutive state tournament berth with a 6-1 win.

Tennessee High fell short of the state tournament, as well, with an 8-1 loss to Austin East on Saturday. The Vikings conclude the campaign with a record of 11-8-1.