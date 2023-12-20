Greeneviller, TN — For high school student athletes “national signing day” is like an early Christmas present, it means some institution has given you the opportunity to continue your career on the next level.

For Greeneville Greene Devil running back and linebacker Amanuel Dickson that meant the Chattanooga Mocs out of the Southern conference and thanks goes out to the school for shooting this video.

The 2-time 4-A all-state performer had 442 tackles over last three high school seasons with a high of 128 as a senior…12 career sacks and six forced fumbles…credited with 46 tackles for loss over junior and senior campaigns. Dickson help lead the greene devils to three district titles with a 40-7 record, 20-1 in district during his career.