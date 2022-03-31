Kingsport, TN — In the Eastman Classic in Kingsport Unicoi Co. was facing Greeneville, Blue Devils have won this thing 7 times. However, the Greene Devils had reason to smile leading 2-0 they would tack on one more when this pitch gets away from the catcher to make it 3-0.

In the same inning, Kaley Bradley hits a hard grounder to 3rd where it was not fielded and that brings home, Kyla Jobe, it was 4-0. The big shot came from the bat of Ashlyn Rachon with bases loaded, she hits this triple that just gets under the glove of the left fielder, 3 runs would come home to score

Greeneville wins 12-0