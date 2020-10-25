Greeneville punches ticket to girls soccer state tournament

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Trips to the state tournament have become a regular occurrence for the Greeneville girls soccer team, with state titles in 2015, 2016, and 2019. They also lost in the state title match in 2017.

The Lady Greene Devils made it happen again for the sixth-straight year Saturday afternoon, taking down Knox Central, 7-1 to reach the state tournament.

Beautiful afternoon at Tusculum University as the @greene_devils look to punch their ticket to the girls soccer state tournament! Greeneville’s up 4-0 over Knox Central at halftime, check out the highlights tonight on News Channel 11 Sports. @WJHL11 @grnEvllAD pic.twitter.com/EbIEHP8vRr — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) October 24, 2020

Two first-half goals from Olivia Brooks, and additional goals from Lindsey Cook and Kaitlyn Adkins put Greeneville ahead at halftime, 4-0.

Greeneville now waits for the state tournament bracket to be released, and will continue its state title defense on Wednesday.

