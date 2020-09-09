Greeneville prepares for a battle of talented offenses, facing Science Hill this week

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – While their opponent, Science Hill, has the normal three games already under their belts, Greeneville has only taken the field once this year.

In a season where teams are trying to dodge COVID-19, Greeneville hasn’t had the best luck. Positive cases showed up on the football team in August which prompted the Greene Devils to cancel their Week 1 game against Powell.

They lost in Week 2 in a very close game against Daniel Boone. Then last week, their opponent Union Co. had a positive test on its coaching staff and had to back out of its game with Greeneville. This went down as a win for the Greene Devils and a no-contest for Union Co.

Now 1-1 on the year, they feel like they were able to take a lot from the game against Daniel Boone. This team has a high octane offense and they know they’re facing another good offense this Friday night.

“You know we were able to get in there and watch a lot of film learn from our mistakes in that Boone game and learn from it all week it gave us all an opportunity to work a little harder in the weight room,” Greeneville head football coach Eddie Spradlin said.

“I think we all rebounded really good had 2 weeks of good practice didn’t get a game last week but our practices have been good and our energy as a team, we’re just looking forward to playing a game and actually getting on the field this Friday,” Greeneville junior running back Mason Gudger said.

