Elizabethton, TN — On the volleyball court a spot in the District 1-AA championship was on the line when Greeneville faced host school Elizabethton. Lady Cyclones came out on fire when they find Krisalyn Elliott for the kill at the net that’s blocked but not returned.

Then more from Betsy when this shot by the Lady Greene Devils goes out of bounds Cyclones took set one 25-15. From there it was all Lady Greene Devils Kyla Jobe comes to the net for the spike that falls for the point as Elizabethon took set 2 and 3

In set 4 the Lady Greene Devils took advantage of the mistakes to win and advance to the finals with a 3-1 victory, they’ll play again in the finals Thursday night