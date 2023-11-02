Greeneville, TN — The Greeneville Greene Devils are coming of an emotional win over Elizabethton this past Friday night and now they must get ready for Knox Fulton in the opening round of the playoffs.

This Falcons team is not like your grand fathers Fulton teams because they come in with a 2-8 record and losers of their last 2 in a row.

Greene Devils says they will prepare for the team that is typically a Knoxville powerhouse, so overlooking Fulton is not an option.

“You come off a team like Elizabeth and you know, you’re probably not going to play the same caliber team, but, you know, you can’t underestimate your opponent. Everyone wants a win in the playoffs. So we’re going to take it week by week and, you know, we got a big contest Friday.

You come in on the field the most times of the playoffs. So you just ain’t easy right now. But you just got to bear and know that what it takes to get there, you got to play with the same tenacity as you did the whole. That’s how you you can’t overlook anybody finds athletic.

They have a lot of playmakers and then we just relied limit the touches they have with the playmakers.

You know it’s a really talented team’s got a lot of explosive athletes out there that, you know, a lot of players has got a chance to, you know, take it to the house anytime they touch the football.”

Game time on Friday at Burley stadium is at 7pm