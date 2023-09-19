Greeneville, TN — One again there was high school football on tuesday night, when the Greeneville greene devils hosted the morristown west trojans… this game was suppose to be played friday, but because the trojans played daniel boone on thursday it was rescheduled.

It’s Tuesday Night football and a beautiful night in Greeneville…good crowd for a Tuesday the Greene Devils get this game started early…Carson Quillen rushes inside the 10 yard line and powers his way in the endzone.

Greeneville had a 20-0 lead at halftime but out of the break Morristown West showing some fight when QB Malakhi Isom keeps it himself for the Trojans first score of the game. Morristown now back in close…this time a hand off to Camren Richards…he gets outside and finds himself 6 points and now this is only a one possession ball game.

But the Greene Devils shut down any talks of a comeback…Amanuel Dickson with a huge run…breaking ankles on his way to the endzone…Greeneville extends their lead and they hold on to win 27-21