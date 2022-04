Greeneville, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville High School multi-sport athlete Delana Debusk signed with Tusculum University on Thursday to continue her basketball career.

After leading her team to the Tennessee state tournament, Debusk was named first-team All-District in the Twin Lakes Conference earlier this year.

The 5-foot-4 point guard will join nine other Tusculum guards on the Pioneers’ hardware next winter.