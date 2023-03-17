Johnson City, TN — On the softball field tonight at Winged Deer park David Crockett was facing Greeneville and the Greene Devils trailed in this game 2-0…Back would come Greeneville when Brynlee Jones goes deep to right centerfield for a 2-run homerun…

Game was tied at 2-all when Lauren Million hits into the fielders choice….Sloan Rader would come home to score…Greene Devils led 3-2. Lady Pioneers were able to get out of the inning when they stop this grounder and make the throw to first base.

Greene Devils hung on to win 3-2