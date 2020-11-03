Greeneville girls win 4th state soccer championship

Murfreesboro, TN — The Greeneville girls soccer team has set the bar for the rest of the state the Greene Devils captured their fourth title in the last six years, but this wasn’t an easy task for coach Graham and the girls

(nat sounds)

That doesn’t mean they didn’t have their chances in the first half Lindsey Cook evades a couple of defenders, knocking it over to Delana Dubusk, who’s back foot tap barely misses the cage. At the other end, East Hamilton made the most of one of its few chances when Mahlia Drummer soars this over the keepers’ mitts in the 14th minute.

It took a while but Greeneville answered when Anna Shaw fires this as shes falling down, finding the back of the net knotting this game up in the 38th minute.

“Tremendous goal for her, especially to do it before halftime, because we talked about it at half it was important it came at that time because they couldn’t adjust and start packing numbers in and making it difficult, says head coach Jerry Graham.”

In the second half, the Greene Devils offense continued to make runs in their attacking third as Cook slips this past the keeper for the go-ahead score.

“It meant a lot because we were tied one to one, so it just meant we were one step closer to winning and getting a ring, says senior Lindsey Cook.”

The journey for that jewelry came complete after Macy Vermillion netted a goal for the Greene Devils clinching their 3-1 victory.

“When that buzzer went off, I had immediate tears, I went to go hug my best friend Lindsey and it was just unreal and so bittersweet like we all just hugged each other and it’s amazing, but at the same time it’s just so sad, but couldn’t be happier says senior Macy Vermillion.”

“The community is behind us, our administration that backs us each and every day, but it’s the hardwood that these girls did. we have the easy job of coming out here and coaching them and it’s them putting all this work in, so it’s all attribute to their hard work.”

Well this Greene Devils squad sure made it look easy this state tournament, outscoring opponents 11-1, so congrats to Greeneville…but I’ll send it back to you Kenny…in Murfreesboro, Jesse Krull, News Channel 11 sports”