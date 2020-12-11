Greeneville girls take down Knox Catholic behind Ellenburg’s 31 points

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – In her first career start, Tambryn Ellenburg put on a show for the Greeneville Greene Devils! The sophomore scored 31 points on nine three-pointers in a 76-31 win over Knox Central.

A socially-distant crowd at Hal Henard Gymnasium saw an electric performance from Ellenburg, who also knocked down a buzzer-beater triple at the end of the first half.

The youth was flowing for the Greene Devils, as freshman Anna Shaw scored 14 points on 7-of-7 shooting, and sophomore Lauren Bailey had 17 points.

Greeneville improves to 3-3 on the season. Check out highlights from the game at the top of the article!

