Greeneville girls soccer team back-to-back state champions

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Greeneville Lady Devils Soccer Team has brought home back-to-back state titles in Class 2A after defeating East Hamilton High School.

STATE CHAMPS!!!! The @greene_devils knock in two second half goals to clinch their second-straight state title! Congrats to Greeneville! @grnEvllAD pic.twitter.com/mgO3mqtjyV — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) November 3, 2020

After Greeneville fell behind early 1-0, they were able to tie it up just before the half at 1-1.

In the second half, Greeneville scored two goals and went on to win over the East Hamilton Hurricanes 3-1.

Your Lady Greene Devils are state champions pic.twitter.com/rGcVHYhAt7 — GreeneDevilMGM (@DevilMgm) November 3, 2020

Last year Greeneville defeated Nolensville 2-1 to take the state title.

Greeneville runs their record 20-4 in the state tournament.

This was their ninth appearance in the tournament.

This is their fourth championship.

The first two championships were also back-to-back in 2015 and 2016.