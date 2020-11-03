Greeneville girls soccer team back-to-back state champions

by: News Channel 11 Staff

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Greeneville Lady Devils Soccer Team has brought home back-to-back state titles in Class 2A after defeating East Hamilton High School.

After Greeneville fell behind early 1-0, they were able to tie it up just before the half at 1-1. 

In the second half, Greeneville scored two goals and went on to win over the East Hamilton Hurricanes 3-1.

Last year Greeneville defeated Nolensville 2-1 to take the state title.

Greeneville runs their record 20-4 in the state tournament. 

This was their ninth appearance in the tournament.

This is their fourth championship.

The first two championships were also back-to-back in 2015 and 2016. 

