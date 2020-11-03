Greeneville girls soccer team back-to-back state champions

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Greeneville Lady Devils Soccer Team has brought home back-to-back state titles in Class 2A after defeating East Hamilton High School.
After Greeneville fell behind early 1-0, they were able to tie it up just before the half at 1-1.
In the second half, Greeneville scored two goals and went on to win over the East Hamilton Hurricanes 3-1.
Last year Greeneville defeated Nolensville 2-1 to take the state title.
Greeneville runs their record 20-4 in the state tournament.
This was their ninth appearance in the tournament.
This is their fourth championship.
The first two championships were also back-to-back in 2015 and 2016.