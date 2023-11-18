(WJHL) – Greeneville exorcised last season’s demons with a 28-17 victory over Anderson County in the Class 4A quarterfinals on Friday night.

The Greene Devils fell to the Mavericks in the same round of the postseason in 2022. But, the home-field at Burley stadium helped propel the squad to a redemption victory in 2023.

“The whole game just getting after it,” Greeneville head coach Eddie Spradlen said. “They couldn’t rush for hardly anything. Hats off to Anderson County – a really good football team. It’s kind of the same way we’ve built our program.”

“That’s as dang good a quarterfinal game as I’ve been a part of,” he continued.

“We came in the game knowing they were going to do some certain things and obviously we came out and dominated on offense,” junior running back Carson Quillen said. “Our O-line played really well so we were able to get some good runs and some explosive plays and that was that’s what made the difference in the game.”

Quillen finished with 24 carries, 182 yards and all four of the Devils’ touchdowns.

“I’m feeling great,” linebacker Drew Armbrister said. “It’s something we’ve haven’t done in a long time. I’m proud, I’m proud – it’s a team effort.”

Greeneville (11-0) will face Upperman in the Class 4A semifinals next Friday. Kickoff from Burley Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

In Hampton, the Bulldogs faced undefeated York Institute in a Class 2A quarterfinal.

The Bulldogs were without starting quarterback and safety, Dylan Trivett, who suffered a calf injury in practice during the week.

The score was tied, 6-6, after a quarter of play, with Dominique Burleson accounting for the home team’s touchdown. But, the second quarter saw the Dragons pour it on.

York Institute went on to win big, 56-13, ending Hampton’s season with a record of 10-3.

In Virginia, Graham played host to Gate City in the Region 2D semifinals.

The Blue Devils battled early, keeping the game close into the second quarter. However, Ty’Drez Clements proved to be too much to contain on the ground, as the G-Men ran away with a 28-7 victory.