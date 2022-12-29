Bristol, Tn — With the 39th annual Arby’s classic reaching the half point the only local team still alive in the winners bracket was Greeneville who tonight face Myers Park out of Florida.

As we head to Viking Hall where there was a lot green on the court in this game…Mustangs Sir Muhammed drives to the charity stripe and sinks the bucket while drawing the foul

2nd half Greeneville trying to get back in it when Adjatay Dabbs drives strong to the basket and gets the kiss off the glass

Then some defense by big Ty Williams who punches it out…Dabbs picks it up and swoops in for the finger roll “and one”

Just too much Mustangs… Muhammed dumps it off to A.J. White Jr. for the slam dunk

Myers Park wins 64-31