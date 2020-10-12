Greeneville, David Crockett reappear in AP Tennessee prep football poll

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 12, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
(App Users: Click here to view rankings)
Division I – Class 6A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oakland (10)
|7-0
|140
|1
|2. Maryville (4)
|7-0
|138
|2
|3. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1)
|7-0
|119
|3
|4. McMinn County
|7-0
|101
|4
|5. Riverdale
|6-1
|91
|5
|6. Brentwood
|4-2
|72
|6
|7. Mt. Juliet
|5-1
|41
|9
|8. Bradley Central
|5-2
|33
|8
|9. Ravenwood
|4-4
|30
|7
|10. Bartlett
|5-1
|22
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Warren County 20.
Division I – Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Knoxville West (15)
|8-0
|150
|1
|2. Powell
|7-1
|116
|2
|3. Knoxville Central
|5-1
|109
|3
|4. Beech
|4-1
|103
|4
|5. Summit
|6-1
|96
|5
|6. Rhea County
|7-0
|84
|6
|7. South Doyle
|7-1
|57
|7
|8. Henry County
|6-2
|44
|8
|9. Tennessee
|5-2
|27
|10
|10. David Crockett
|5-2
|10
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Elizabethton (13)
|7-0
|146
|1
|2. Hardin County (2)
|7-0
|136
|2
|3. Tullahoma
|7-0
|120
|3
|4. Marshall County
|7-1
|91
|4
|5. East Hamilton
|6-1
|83
|5
|6. Creek Wood
|7-0
|72
|6
|7. Springfield
|7-1
|63
|7
|8. Anderson County
|5-2
|47
|8
|9. Lexington
|6-1
|33
|9
|10. Greeneville
|5-2
|20
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (15)
|6-1
|150
|1
|2. Red Bank
|5-1
|116
|2
|3. Milan
|6-1
|113
|3
|4. Loudon
|7-0
|98
|4
|5. Covington
|6-1
|95
|5
|6. Pearl-Cohn
|3-0
|81
|6
|7. Fairview
|5-1
|63
|7
|8. Kingston
|5-1
|45
|8
|9. Claiborne County
|6-1
|37
|9
|10. South Gibson
|5-2
|19
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Peabody (13)
|8-0
|141
|1
|2. Meigs County (1)
|7-0
|134
|2
|3. Lewis County
|7-0
|119
|3
|4. Watertown
|6-1
|96
|4
|5. Bledsoe County
|7-0
|88
|5
|6. South Greene
|8-0
|80
|6
|7. Hampton (1)
|6-0
|66
|7
|8. Trousdale County
|6-2
|43
|9
|9. Marion County
|4-1
|40
|8
|10. McKenzie
|5-2
|18
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Pittsburg (9)
|6-1
|142
|1
|2. Fayetteville (3)
|6-1
|121
|3
|3. Coalfield (1)
|6-0
|113
|4
|4. Copper Basin (2)
|7-1
|108
|2
|5. Greenfield
|6-0
|95
|6
|6. Moore County
|6-1
|80
|5
|7. Lake County
|4-1
|54
|7
|8. Huntingdon
|6-2
|46
|8
|9. Cornersville
|5-2
|33
|9
|10. Monterey
|5-1
|18
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II – Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Davidson Academy (13)
|7-0
|138
|1
|2. DCA
|6-0
|124
|2
|3. Jackson Christian (1)
|7-0
|114
|3
|4. King’s Academy (1)
|7-1
|101
|5
|5. University-Jackson
|5-2
|74
|4
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Friendship Christian 20.
Division II – Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. CPA (13)
|5-0
|139
|1
|2. CAK (1)
|7-0
|132
|2
|3. Lipscomb Academy
|5-2
|100
|4
|4. ECS
|4-2
|67
|5
|5. Grace Christian (1)
|7-1
|66
|3
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Goodpasture 33. 12, Lausanne Collegiate 27. 13, Chattanooga Christian 21.
Division II – Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Brentwood Academy (15)
|8-0
|150
|1
|2. McCallie
|5-2
|133
|2
|3. CBHS
|4-1
|111
|3
|4. Pope John Paul II
|6-1
|85
|5
|5. Father Ryan
|4-2
|61
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: MBA 31. Baylor 14.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll.
Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune, Lewisburg; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.