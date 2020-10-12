Greeneville, David Crockett reappear in AP Tennessee prep football poll

Previously-ranked No. 10 Sullivan South drops out after loss to Greeneville

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 12, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I – Class 6A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Oakland (10)7-01401
2. Maryville (4)7-01382
3. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett (1)7-01193
4. McMinn County7-01014
5. Riverdale6-1915
6. Brentwood4-2726
7. Mt. Juliet5-1419
8. Bradley Central5-2338
9. Ravenwood4-4307
10. Bartlett5-122NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Warren County 20.

Division I – Class 5A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Knoxville West (15)8-01501
2. Powell7-11162
3. Knoxville Central5-11093
4. Beech4-11034
5. Summit6-1965
6. Rhea County7-0846
7. South Doyle7-1577
8. Henry County6-2448
9. Tennessee5-22710
10. David Crockett5-210NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 4A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Elizabethton (13)7-01461
2. Hardin County (2)7-01362
3. Tullahoma7-01203
4. Marshall County7-1914
5. East Hamilton6-1835
6. Creek Wood7-0726
7. Springfield7-1637
8. Anderson County5-2478
9. Lexington6-1339
10. Greeneville5-220NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alcoa (15)6-11501
2. Red Bank5-11162
3. Milan6-11133
4. Loudon7-0984
5. Covington6-1955
6. Pearl-Cohn3-0816
7. Fairview5-1637
8. Kingston5-1458
9. Claiborne County6-1379
10. South Gibson5-21910

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Peabody (13)8-01411
2. Meigs County (1)7-01342
3. Lewis County7-01193
4. Watertown6-1964
5. Bledsoe County7-0885
6. South Greene8-0806
7. Hampton (1)6-0667
8. Trousdale County6-2439
9. Marion County4-1408
10. McKenzie5-21810

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 1A

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (9)6-11421
2. Fayetteville (3)6-11213
3. Coalfield (1)6-01134
4. Copper Basin (2)7-11082
5. Greenfield6-0956
6. Moore County6-1805
7. Lake County4-1547
8. Huntingdon6-2468
9. Cornersville5-2339
10. Monterey5-11810

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class 1A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Davidson Academy (13)7-01381
2. DCA6-01242
3. Jackson Christian (1)7-01143
4. King’s Academy (1)7-11015
5. University-Jackson5-2744

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Friendship Christian 20.

Division II – Class 2A

RecordPtsPrv
1. CPA (13)5-01391
2. CAK (1)7-01322
3. Lipscomb Academy5-21004
4. ECS4-2675
5. Grace Christian (1)7-1663

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Goodpasture 33. 12, Lausanne Collegiate 27. 13, Chattanooga Christian 21.

Division II – Class 3A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Brentwood Academy (15)8-01501
2. McCallie5-21332
3. CBHS4-11113
4. Pope John Paul II6-1855
5. Father Ryan4-261NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: MBA 31. Baylor 14.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll.

Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune, Lewisburg; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

