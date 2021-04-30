Greeneville continues strong play in Blue Ridge conference; North Greene beats county rival on Senior Night

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An intriguing nonconference matchup took place Friday at Dale Alexander Field, home of the Greeneville Greene Devils as David Crockett came into town.

Greeneville has put together a strong season in the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference, working to finish out some high hopes they had for last season before the COVID-19 pandemic cut those short.

The Greene Devils won the matchup, 7-3 on a sunny afternoon. They took an early 1-0 lead on a Will Hurley RBI double, scoring Nick Iezzi. The Pioneers responded in the next inning with a bases loaded walk to tie it at 1-1, but Greeneville took the lead back and ran with it.

Also in Greene Co., North Greene had its senior night in a matchup with Chuckey-Doak. The Huskies took down their county rivals, winning 8-0.

Pitcher Cayden Foulks gave himself more run support in the 4th inning, scoring on a wild pitch. But he did not need it with the way he pitched on the mound, racking up a number of strikeouts including striking out the side in the 5th.