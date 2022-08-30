Greene Co. TN — On the pitch tonight Greeneville was having a shootout against Tennessee High at Bellamy soccer park…And the game could not start until the refs arrived and they start them off young now because of the shortage

It was 4-2 when at the 38 min mark in the 2nd half Anna Shaw sends this one across the front and the Vikings would appear to kick it in their own goal…5-2 Greeneville

Lady Greene Devils would add to the lead at the 36 min mark….Abi Kate Moore sends it down field where Tanna Bookhamer unloads the left foot and scores to make it 6-2.

Greeneville didn’t let up….. Shaw tracks this one and down and then waits on the goalie to react before making her move for the score. Greeneville wins 9-2

###

On the volleyball court tonight Chuckey-Doak was facing the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils

Lady Black Knights put up a fight early when they swing it around to Kendra Key and she goes high for the kill

From there it was all Lady Greene Devils…. Chloe Marsh comes to the net and just gets this one to fall in fair for the point

Then later Eden Aiken passes to Lauren Bailey who delivers the “no doubt” kill for the point…

Greeneville wins 3-0