Greeneville boys soccer wins 12th straight district title; Science Hill and University High crowned

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – This run of dominance just keeps rolling for the Greeneville boys soccer program. A 3-0 win over Elizabethton in the District 1-AA tournament championship match gives them their 12th straight district tournament trophy.

They call themselves Titletown, TN for a reason!! Greeneville added some serious hardware today, with the baseball @GhsDevilsBBall and boys soccer teams @greene_devils both winning their district tournaments! Highlights of both tonight on @WJHL11. @grnEvllAD pic.twitter.com/JUfk221DOh — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) May 14, 2021

Three straight state championships from 2017 through 2019 has established this program as a powerhouse in Class 2, and had hopes to win four straight in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic axed those hopes by canceling the season.

The Greene Devils are looking to defend their title and kept it going by scoring three goals against a strong Cyclones team that finished second in the conference, but their strong offensive attack was stifled by Greeneville.

Greeneville gets to host the first match of the regional tournament when the District 2 runner up comes to Burley Stadium, while Elizabethton travels to the District 2 winner.

Check out highlights in the clip above!