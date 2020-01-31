Greeneville boys basketball to falls to Catholic on the road

Knoxville, TN — Catholic and Greeneville both sitting at 16-4 on the year, a battle of top ten teams in the state.

Early on, sophomore guard Brian Edwards makes the Green Devil defense pay by flying in on a fast break to lay one in, Catholic up two.

But Greeneville was on the move now, the ball gets kicked out to Reid Satterfield who’s all alone on the wing and he drains the trey to pull the Devils within one.

Second-quarter now, and Catholic is still running when the Blue Cain drives baseline and the freshman with the mid-air adjustment to lay one off the glass – puts Catholic up nine and wins 84-45..