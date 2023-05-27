Murfreesboro, TN — Carson Quillen threw a shutout to lead Greeneville past Upperman 1-0 on Friday. The pitching was strong on both sides. Quillen struck out seven, while Eli Huddleston sat down seven.

Greeneville opened up scoring in the first inning, when Quillen grounded out, scoring one run. One bright spot for Upperman was a single by Tyler Jared in the second inning.

Quillen earned the win for Greeneville. The hurler went seven innings, allowing zero runs on three hits, striking out seven and walking zero.

###

Just across the state line the Greeneville Greene devils were looking for their 4th state championship, the last one coming in 2019. Facing Valor College Prep the team which eliminated them last season went to penalty kicks where Valor prep would win 4-3 for their first title in school history.

###

Green Hill took Friday’s game in dramatic fashion, with an 8-7 walk-off victory over Daniel Boone. The game was tied at seven with Green Hill batting in the bottom of the seventh when Avary Stockwell hit a solo homer.

Quesinberry took the loss for Daniel Boone. The bulldog surrendered two runs on six hits over four and a third innings, striking out one and walking one.

Daniel Boone racked up nine hits on the day. Bacon and Quesinberry all managed multiple hits for Daniel Boone.

###

Congratulations Leah McBride and Josi Reid who won the doubles state championship for Science Hill 6-1 and 6-3 over Uma Sod and Helen Smith from Murfreesboro Central.

This was the send doubles title for Mcbride who teamed up with Allie Knox in 2021 to capture the championship..Science Hill has had 3 doubles champions on the girls side in school history.