Kingsport, TN -- There used to be a time when Dobyns-Bennet dominated its rivalry with Science Hill, but here as of late, it's been pretty equal back and forth.

Last season the Indians were cruising right along with an undefeated record of 8-0, but the Toppers who were playing below .500 shocked everybody by pulling the 23-17 upset at J. Fred Johnson stadium.So getting pumped up for this game has not been hard for the Indians, who say it's not revenge or settling the score driving their motivation -- it's something else.