Murfreesboro, TN — Greeneville took the lead late and defeated Brighton 3-2 on Thursday. The game was tied at two with Greeneville batting in the bottom of the sixth when Colton Richards singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run. The pitching was strong on both sides. Greeneville pitchers struck out two, while Brighton pitchers sat down ten.

Nolensville lost the lead late in a 9-5 defeat to Daniel Boone on Thursday. Daniel Boone trailed 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning when Anna Richardson homered on a 0-2 count, scoring two runs.

Daniel Boone fired up the offense in the second inning. Kyleigh Bacon hit a solo homer.

Kayleigh Quesinberry was the winning pitcher for Daniel Boone. Quesinberry went three and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out four and walking one.

Daniel Boone scattered ten hits in the game. Saul, Richardson, and Riley Croley each collected multiple hits for Daniel Boone.

And congratulations to David Crockett junior Adrian Wynn set a personal record with a heave of 158 feet and three inches to win the discus throw in Thursday’s TSSAA Class AAA track and field championships at Middle Tennessee State University.