Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Investigations
Search for Summer Wells
Haunted Tri-Cities
Tennessee
Virginia
Local Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus
Justice for Evelyn
National
Tri-Cities Original
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Election Results
Washington D.C. Bureau
Consumer
HMG Health Matters
WJHL Mobile Apps
BestReviews
Top Stories
Two Tri-Cities high school bands marching into top regional competition
Video
Lower premiums and more options for Virginians shopping for health insurance
Video
Johnson City Tree Streets are home to a new arboretum
Video
Bristol city leaders collaborating with private sector to ‘Advance Bristol’
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Ask Storm Team 11
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Storm Team Student of the Week
Weather Alerts
Closings
Tails and Paws
Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Local sports
High School Sports
High School Standouts
Player of the Week
ETSU Bucs
College Sports
NFL
Tennessee Titans
The Big Game
Appalachian League
Racing
US & World Sports
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Daytime Tri-Cities Stories
Local Experts
Health Corner
Legal Experts
Hometown Professionals
Community
Angel Tree
Veterans Voices
Operation Donation
Hispanic Heritage Month
Trail Team 11
Community Heroes
Educator of the Week
Open Road
Contests
Remarkable Women 2021
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Stronger Together
Tennessee Lottery
Horoscopes
Community Calendar
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Sign up for the WJHL Newsletter!
ABC Tri-Cities
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
WJHL Mobile Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Greeneville and Chuckey-Doak fall in the semi-finals of the state soccer tournament
High School Sports
by:
Kenny Hawkins
Posted:
Oct 28, 2021 / 11:44 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 28, 2021 / 11:44 PM EDT
NFHS
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
TDCI: Tennessee contracting license suspended for Joe Wood, owner of Wood Construction and Remodeling
Video
US Attorney: Southwest Virginia couple accused of real estate fraud
Video
Washington County, Tenn. inmate charged with rape
WCSO: Gray woman arrested after 3 children found living in home covered in dog feces
Video
Sheriff: 1 found dead after Dickenson Co. crews respond to fire
Video
Harshbarger bill would allow states to get more monoclonal antibody doses, providers say they have enough
Video
Two Tri-Cities high school bands marching into top regional competition
Video
Multiple Tri-Cities middle, elementary schools earn spots on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Schools list
Video
A Twitter List by WJHL11