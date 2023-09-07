Greeneville, TN — For the 2nd time this season the Greeneville Greene Devils did not get a chance to finish a high school football game. On Friday night at Burlery stadium the Greene Devils and Alcoa Tornado were tied at 7-7 when rain and lighting sent everyone running for cover. After a long delay the game was called by the Greeneville superintendent even though Alcoa said “they would wait until midnight to finish the game.” There are no ties in the TSSAA so the game has been ruled for the moment a no contest, which is the second no contest for the Greene Devils who had their game interrupted by mother natuire while facing Dobyns-Bennett in Kingsport earlier this season.