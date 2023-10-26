Chattanooga, TN — It’s a familiar time of the year for the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils soccer team, for the 9 consecutive season they had advanced to the state playoffs. 4 times they have come away with state championship and if they could defeat Signal Mountain this afternoon they would get a shot at No. 5 on Saturday.

Misson accomplished…..Greeneville would win 3-0 thanks to a goal by Gabi Stayton and two by Anna Shaw. Lady Greene Devils will face Station Camp for the Class AA championship Saturday at 1:30 Chi Memorial stadium….