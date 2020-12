Elizabethton, TN -- The countdown is on for the Elizabethton Cyclone football team which will play for their second straight Class 4-A state championship on Saturday morning in Cookeville when they face Haywood High School just outside of Memphis.

Tonight the team was given a little more incentive as the student body held a pep-rally at the school for the team. Cyclones have won their last 29 games in a row which dates back to 2018, they go into this game as the favorites but don't expect them to take the Tomcats who lost to Greeneville in the finals a few years ago --- lightly….